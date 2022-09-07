Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Grasim Industries Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.17.
About Grasim Industries
Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.
