Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading 16.3% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.15 to C$2.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.