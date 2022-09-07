Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.07

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 22871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,720,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,483,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after buying an additional 526,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

