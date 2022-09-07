Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.07

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 22871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
A number of research analysts have commented on TV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.
The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
