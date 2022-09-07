Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GES. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

NYSE:GES traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 27,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $989.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.90. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Guess’ by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Guess’ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

