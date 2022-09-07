Head to Head Contrast: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -45.97% -26.90% -21.83% Cyclo Therapeutics -746.00% -111.75% -88.22%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.75 million 2.07 -$4.43 million ($0.18) -4.51 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 10.87 -$14.29 million ($1.68) -1.22

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

TOMI Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 331.30%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 681.25%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company's products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

