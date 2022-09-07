Head-To-Head Review: Benson Hill (BHIL) and The Competition

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Benson Hill to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Benson Hill and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Benson Hill Competitors 272 1089 1278 29 2.40

Benson Hill presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 148.29%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 38.53%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08% Benson Hill Competitors -154.05% -184.26% -16.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Benson Hill and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.0% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million -$126.25 million -3.40 Benson Hill Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 4.08

Benson Hill’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill. Benson Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Benson Hill has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benson Hill beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Benson Hill Company Profile



Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

