Hermez Network Market Capitalization Tops $17.49 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00019155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

