Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

HXL has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research upped their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

HXL stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. 945,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

