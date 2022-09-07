Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Shares Down 1.1%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

