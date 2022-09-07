Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 1,799 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $702,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 263,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

