Ignite Planners LLC Buys 270 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,055,000 after acquiring an additional 952,346 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.04. 275,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,622,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.