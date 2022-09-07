Ignite Planners LLC Buys 28,312 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 2.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
