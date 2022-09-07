Ignite Planners LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 935,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,819,192. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

