Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Southern Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SO traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 92,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,358. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.