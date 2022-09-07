Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 16.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in American Express by 85.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in American Express by 6.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

