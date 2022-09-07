Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.51 million and $3,511.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030570 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00086520 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00041719 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003800 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Insights Network’s total supply is 293,160,428 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is insights.network.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

