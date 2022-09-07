InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,871 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.30% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPVI. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 20,918.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,928,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after buying an additional 1,919,439 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 251,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 9,119.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

IPVI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,057. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.