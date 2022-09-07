IOI Token (IOI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $711,174.00

IOI Token (IOI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One IOI Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $711,174.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00134961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036269 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023036 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

