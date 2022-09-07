Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 142,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 420,133 shares.The stock last traded at $44.52 and had previously closed at $47.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,703,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,205,000 after acquiring an additional 277,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

