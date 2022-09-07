Isabel Liu Sells 133 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu sold 133 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £291.27 ($351.95).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.44. The company has a market capitalization of £453.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.09. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 227.52 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Further Reading

