iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.46. Approximately 1,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.