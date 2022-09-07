iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 87,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,016. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

