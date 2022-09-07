iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Cut by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $28,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,029,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,199,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 83,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.