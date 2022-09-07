iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,129. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

