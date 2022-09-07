IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 1.1% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. 20,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 320,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

IT Tech Packaging Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,497 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

