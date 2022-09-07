JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.20

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCDXF. UBS Group dropped their price target on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. AlphaValue lowered JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

