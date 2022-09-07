JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.25 ($6.00).

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 292,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Shares of JD opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.53) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,754.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

