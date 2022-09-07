JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $187,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $339.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

