JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Haleon (LON:HLN) Target Price to GBX 250

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 325.20 ($3.93).

Shares of Haleon stock traded down GBX 2.55 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 251.65 ($3.04). 39,809,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,125,074. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The company has a market cap of £23.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,677.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In other news, insider Dave Lewis acquired 63,151 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). In related news, insider Dave Lewis bought 63,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). Also, insider John Young bought 80,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

