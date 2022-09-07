JulSwap (JULD) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $134,580.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00852504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015897 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

