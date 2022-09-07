Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie Buys 10,500 Shares of Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Stock

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) insider Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$38,115.00 ($26,653.85).

Healius Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58.

Get Healius alerts:

Healius Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Healius’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Healius Company Profile

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

Featured Articles

