Kings Point Capital Management Has $495,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,737,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 90,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,930,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

