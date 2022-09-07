Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $827,082,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5,751.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 1,204,290 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,824,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $296,447,000 after buying an additional 1,174,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

