Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 59684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Klondike Silver Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$11.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in South Eastern British Columbia.
