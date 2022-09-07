KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 842.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,287 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,465 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 592,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,238,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

