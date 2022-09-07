Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DNUT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.