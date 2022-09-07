Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.
Krispy Kreme Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of DNUT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $19.55.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme
In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
