Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $27.68. 4,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 690,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.79.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.