Kynam Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Kynam Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech comprises approximately 0.4% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,178,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,792. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.89. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

