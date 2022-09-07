Kynam Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,216 shares during the period. Amarin accounts for about 2.4% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Amarin worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amarin by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after buying an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 807,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 725,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 672,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 11.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,202. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

