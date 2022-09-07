Kynam Capital Management LP Sells 13,458 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Kynam Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. Seres Therapeutics makes up 0.7% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,489.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCRB traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 96,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,832. The company has a market capitalization of $787.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.03. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

