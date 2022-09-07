Kynam Capital Management LP Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 966,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,313,000. Natera accounts for about 12.8% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Natera by 3,046.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 64,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natera by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,389. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $35,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,152.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

