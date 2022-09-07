Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.92.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Landstar System by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.