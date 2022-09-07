Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.14 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.13. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $26.05 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Shares of LPI opened at $72.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,125,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

