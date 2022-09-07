Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 170,790 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 83,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.