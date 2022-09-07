Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $39.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Lazard has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 206,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,723 shares in the last quarter.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

