LCG (LCG) Price Up 4.6% This Week

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. LCG has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LCG has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One LCG coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LCG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022788 BTC.

LCG Coin Profile

LCG (CRYPTO:LCG) is a coin. LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official website is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCG

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LCG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.