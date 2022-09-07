Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 295 at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LGGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

