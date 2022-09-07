Lisk Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $131.32 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001005 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

