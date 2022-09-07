Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 85834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.91 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

