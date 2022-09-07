Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 44.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.25. 17,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

